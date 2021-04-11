K.T. Jaleel is super PB member of CPM: BJP

Thiruvananathapuram, April 11 (IANS) BJP national executive member and the Kerala state convenor of the NDA, P.K. Krishnadas has said that state higher education minister K.T. Jaleel is the super politiburo member of the CPM. Hitting out strongly at the CPM and the Chief Minister for protecting Jaleel even after the state Lokayuktha ruled against the minister's continuation in office, the BJP leader said that the Chief Minister is afraid of Jaleel.

The BJP leader while addressing mediapersons at the party state head office said that Jaleel is the mediator between Chief Minister and other CPM leaders with the Islamist terror groups.

Krishnadas said that the Chief Minister is protecting Jaleel out of fear that if action is taken against the minister, the deals he had done with Islamic terror outfits will come out. The BJP leader said that even after Lokayukta has categorically ruled that Jaleel does not have any right to continue in office on the charge of posting his close relative in a government department, the Chief minister is silent.

The senior leader said that this indicates the degradation that has taken place in the CPM and remarked that for the Chief Minister the money received through nefarious deals is more important than the ideology. He said that without the support of the Chief minister, Jaleel cannot appoint his close relative in a top government post.

The BJP leader also called upon the state government to withdraw cases filed against central agencies like Enforcement Directorate in the Gold smuggling case.

He also charged that the state government is helping all those charged by the central agencies in the gold smuggling case and added that the state government is trying to white wash all those accused in the gold smuggling case.

--IANS

aal/skp/