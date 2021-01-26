K'taka a role model in tackling corona pandemic: Guv

In his address after unfurling the tricolour to mark the 72nd Republic Day at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, Vala said that in the year gone by, the world faced a never-seen challenge of tackling an invisible enemy called Novel Coronavirus.

"In this invisible battle, Karnataka succeeded in containing the pandemic. Now, we have stepped into the new year with new spirit and hope. I feel proud that Karnataka, along with its people, has succeeded in reducing the effect of pandemic," he said.

Governor Vala, who wore a traditional Gujarati turban on the occasion, greeted the state's people and said that he dedicated the Republic Day ceremony to the human spirit.

"It is a victory against an invisible enemy. We have used this crisis opportunity to enhance our capacity and increase our health infrastructure, PPE kits and ventilators which is in resonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

He pointed out that India had not only begun to produce the corona vaccines but also exporting them.

"This is a significant step in our country's progress. Prime Minister Modi launched the vaccine drive on January 16 and Karnataka, in cooperation with the central government, took steps to deliver the vaccine to every nook and corner of the state," the Governor said.

Heaping praise on frontline Corona Warriors, Vala said those who strove hard to contain the pandemic were the real heroes. "I thank them all. I also thank the people who worked during floods and other disasters in the state," he said.

