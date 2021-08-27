K'taka all set to conduct CET-2021 at 530 centers

Stating that 2,01,816 candidates have registered for CET-2021, the minister said that the test will be held in Kannada language on August 30 at six locations.

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) Preparations have been made ensuring all the precautionary measures to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) at 530 examination centers across Karnataka, scheduled to be held on Aug 28 and 29, state Minister of Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said on Thursday.

Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the state home department will depute sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centres on the days of the test, Narayan said.

Deputy commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of assistant commissioner rank for each examination centre.

Besides, 530 observers, 1,060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, and around 8,409 invigilators have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, the minister said.

Tests for biology and mathematics are scheduled on August 28, while physics and chemistry tests will be held on the following day.

--IANS

