Karnataka eases lockdown curbs in 16 districts

However, the state-wide night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am every day would continue and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 pm on Monday will remain in effect till July 5.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced partial relaxation of the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in 16 districts from June 21 to July 5, in view of the positivity rate falling below five per cent.

This was announced by Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa after meeting with his cabinet colleagues, bureaucrats and health experts that was held in his official residence - Krishna - here.

Yediyurappa told reporters that the partial relaxations would be applicable only to those districts where case positivity rate has come down below five per cent.

"Two-week partial relaxations like opening up shops till 5 pm will applicable in 16 districts like Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar, where case positivity rate has come down below five per cent," he said.

He added that educational institutes, religious places, shopping malls, theatres, pubs and amusement parks are still not allowed to open yet.

Appealing to residents in the state to continue to strictly follow Covid safety protocols, he said that the partial relaxations include opening of shops and hotels till 5 pm.

"Hotels open till 5 pm for dine-in with 50 per cent occupancy capacity (without AC and excluding alcohol). Outdoor film shooting, sports (without spectators) will be allowed. Public transportation like buses and the metro are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Lodges, resorts, gyms allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity," he added.

On the other hand, 13 districts that have a test positivity rate between 5-10 per cent, the guidelines mentioned in the June 11 order will remain effective.

These 13 districts are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bangalore Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellary, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts.

In Mysuru district alone, where the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent and the lockdown relaxations will continue as it is, with essential stores open only till 10 am.