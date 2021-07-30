K'taka border districts see steady rise in Covid cases

The development comes at a time when the state is also seeing hectic political activity.

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) Karnataka districts along the Kerala border are witnessing a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, becoming a cause of concern among authorities in the state.

Dakshina Kannada district, which had reported about 200 cases on an average since over a week ago, registered 396 fresh infections on Thursday.

The number of cases in Kodagu jumped to almost 100 after the district had reported an average of 50 cases per day until recently.

Udupi, which witnessed 100 cases on an average, reported nearly 200 infections on Thursday.

The situation in Mysuru district remained the same and there was no reported spurt in the number of new Covid cases.

It has been made compulsory for those traveling from Kerala to produce a certificate of an RT-PCR test issued within 72 hours or a certificate to confirm that they have taken the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the current situation is the result of the guidelines of the Karnataka government not being implemented at the border districts.

The state Health Department has given instructions to these districts to take stern measures to contain the numbers.

Thousands travel between these districts to the state capital Bengaluru.

