K'taka Budget cuts stamp duty on flats to 3%

Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) The Karnataka Budget for fiscal 2021-22 reduced stamp duty on buying apartments priced Rs 35-45 lakh to 3 per cent from 5 per cent, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday.

"To promote affordable housing, the stamp duty for registering apartments valued Rs 35-45 lakh is proposed to be reduced to 3 per cent from 5 per cent," said Yediyurappa while presenting the state Budget for the ensuing fiscal.