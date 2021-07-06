K'taka building pediatric capacities to counter Covid third wave

Speaking on the occasion, he said the PICU facility expanded at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore, facilitates lifesaving care to infants and children affected by Covid-19, and the unit is equipped with critical medical equipment which includes PICU cots, oxygenated beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula machines and multi-para monitors.

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head C.N. Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday dedicated the expanded Pediatric ICU of 100 beds set up under CSR funding to support Covid-19 treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH).

Tech giant Cognizant India joined hands with the government to fight the anticipated third wave of Covid which is said to endanger the lives of children, by helping establishment of expanded Pediatric ICU of 100 beds.

This makes quality healthcare accessible and affordable for Covid-infected infants and children belonging to underserved communities, Narayana said.

Rajesh Nambiar, Cognizant India Chairman & MD, said, this pediatric ward will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention and informed that the company mobilised over Rs 12 crore to provide critical care, vaccinations for differently-abled and access to digital learning during the pandemic.

Dr Sanjay K.S., IGICH Director, said, "During the anticipated third wave, IGICH is expected to lead the response to save lives of children. I thank Cognizant Foundation and its partner, People to People Health Foundation, for responding to this call for help and strengthening the pediatric COVID care unit."

