K'taka cancels examinations for Class 1-9

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Students of Class 1-9 affiliated to state board will not be asked to appear for the physical examinations and they will be promoted under the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) programme, said Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kuamr on Tuesday after chairing a high-level meeting.

As per the CCE programme, schools are expected to complete their result process by April 30 while the summer vacations will begin on May 1.

Kumar emphasised that the evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children.

"Unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of next academic year," he added.

The academic year 2021-22 is scheduled to commence for high school from July 15.

Summer holidays for Class 1-8 (for those primary schools with Class 7 and 8) will be from May 1 to June 14. Their next academic year will begin from June 15.

Summer holidays for high school students of Class 8 and 9 will be from May 1 to July 15 while for high school teachers it will be from June 15 to July 14.

