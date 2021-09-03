'K'taka CET results on Sep 20, decision on engineering fees soon'

He also said that the CET-2021 results will be announced on September 20, as announced earlier.

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Keeping in mind the interest of students, the Karnataka government will make the final decision with regard to engineering fees after a meeting scheduled to be held in the coming week, state Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

When media persons drew his attention to reports of a few colleges hiking the fees, he said: "There is no connection between the implementation of NEP and hiking the fees. The intention of the government is to provide quality education at an affordable cost. Running colleges by collecting heavy fees is not justifiable."

He also warned that action will be taken against respective colleges if any complaints are received.

Inviting students to join the government colleges, he said that quality education has been facilitated in these institutions." The Minister also reiterated that the students can get admitted to colleges till October 1.

Asked about critical remarks on National Education Policy by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, he replied: "His statements have been already answered through media and also on various platforms. Further, they will be answered on the floor of the house in the forthcoming legislative session."

--IANS

mka/vd