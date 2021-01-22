K'taka CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of Shivamogga blast victims

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased victims of the Shivamogga blast incident on Thursday, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani informed.



While visiting the site of the blast in Hunasodu village, where a gelatin-laden truck exploded on Thursday, Nirani said stringent action will be taken against those involved in illegal mining activities.

"It's a very unfortunate incident. Five people have been confirmed dead, and officials are trying to find out one suspected casualty. The Chief Minister has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and all possible assistance will be extended to the victims from labour, mines and geology departments," he said.

Addressing the issue of illegal mining activities in the state, the minister said a thorough investigation is being conducted by top officials and promised to take necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not reoccur.

"Our officials are conducting a probe to find out all aspects including mining activities, illegal mining license, lane owners and victims. The government will take stringent action against the culprits based on the probe report and steps will be taken as per the law to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future", Nirani said.

The minister also took stock of the situation by visiting the dwellings in the Hunasodu village and interacted with the affected residents.

At least five people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening. The loud blast occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in the district. (ANI)

