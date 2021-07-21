K'taka CM calls off legislators meet, to hold dinner party instead

According to sources, the Chief Minister after getting instructions from the High Command has cancelled the party legislators meeting scheduled a day before the government under the leadership of Yediyurappa completes two years in office. It was expected that he could have made an announcement on his retirement in the meeting.

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has called off the scheduled party legislators' meeting to be held on July 25, and instead decided to organise a dinner party on the same day.

Now, he has arranged a dinner party for BJP legislators and leaders at a private hotel to mark the celebrations on the same day. This development sealed off the possibility of chances on the issue of the new chief minister being discussed in the state. The sources explain, Yediyurappa has successfully exerted pressure on the top brass of the party that he would not budge unless they heed to his demand in case he steps down.

Yediyurappa had already announced earlier that he would go to New Delhi in the first week of August and it is expected that, the BJP high command will hold another round of talks with him. However, the sources explain that Yediyurappa is not likely to accept terms and conditions of the top brass.

It is said that, BJP leaders are trying to pacify Yediyurappa by offering the post of Deputy Chief Minister to his son B.Y. Vijayendra. But, he is demanding the party president post for his son and a candidate of his choice at the helm in the state.

On Tuesday, Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious seers had warned the BJP that it will have no future in the state in case of change of leadership.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa convened a series of meetings of officials in Vidhana Soudha and gave directions to tackle flood situation and landslide incidents in the state. The opposition camp has also gone quiet, sources added.

