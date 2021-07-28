K'taka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai to take oath today

Bommai began his day by visiting the Anjaneya Temple near the Balabruyi guest house along with some leaders and sought the blessings of the divine.

Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) Basavaraj S. Bommai, the designated candidate for the post of Chief Minister will take oath at 11 a.m. in the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he stated that he would meet the Union Ministers Dharmendra Prdhan, Kishan Reddy and others before the swearing-in ceremony and hold discussions.

"The schedule of the vote taking ceremony will consist of just me. The discussions will be held later for the formation of the cabinet later in the day," Bommai said.

He further said that after the swearing-in ceremony, he will hold a small cabinet meeting. Later, he will chair the meeting of senior officers to discuss Covid and the flood situation in the state, he added.

Bommai said he would also discuss the major projects of the state.

After the meeting, he will attend the functions and later in the evening, will reach the party office.

--IANS

