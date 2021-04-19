K'taka CM Yediyurappa to attend all-party meeting over COVID-19 situation in state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will virtually participate in an all-party meeting over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, which is set to begin at 3:30 pm in Vidhana Soudha.



The meeting will be chaired by Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok, as Yediyurappa is currently admitted in a hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. The meeting will see the participation of all MPs and MLAs, along with ministers of different fields.

The all-party meeting was scheduled to be held earlier, however, it was postponed after Yediyurappa's COVID-19 diagnosis.

This is the second time that the 78-year-old BJP leader has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors," Yediyurappa said in a tweet on Friday.

In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members. In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose.

Meanwhile, the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has created panic and concern among the public. The state recorded 19,067 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, along with 81 deaths.

Out of the new infections reported on Sunday, more than 13,000 infections were reported in Bengaluru. The overall COVID-19 caseload in Karnataka has reached 11,61,065 and the death toll stands at 13,351. (ANI)

