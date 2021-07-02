K'taka CM's son cautions people against fraudsters

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Hours after an alleged close aide of Karnataka minister B. Sreeramulu was picked up by the police, Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa's son, B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday appealed to the people to exercise caution against fraudsters who are trying to misuse his name by making false promises.

In a two-part tweet, Vijayendra who is also the state BJP vice-president, said that it has come to his knowledge that a person has misused his name on many occasions to defraud people and has received money by luring them with false assurances.

"So beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring it to my notice if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises," he said in a tweet and added that as soon as such fraud came to his notice, he lodged a police complaint and requested the police to take appropriate action as per the law.

Karnataka social welfare minister B. Sreeramulu is yet to react on this entire issue but it is reliably learnt that he was upset about the way and in a manner in which the entire episode was handled and invariably linked his name with the alleged fraud.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police have picked up a 35-year-old person, who claimed to be a close aide of Sreeramulu. He was picked up after Vijaynedra lodged a complaint alleging that the accused was misusing his name to make money from businessmen and contractors.

Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra, has already come under the scanner after his own partymen accused him of taking kickbacks for awarding contracts and projects. These allegations have continued even after BJP Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh issued a gag order during his three-day visit a fortnight ago.

--IANS

nbh/dpb