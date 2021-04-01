K'taka Cong demands President's Rule after minister's letter against CM

Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Thursday demanded that Governor Vajubhai R. Vala should dismiss the state government and recommend for President's Rule in the southern state in the wake Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's letter to the Governor accusing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of 'interference' in department affairs and 'authoritarian administration'.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the allegations levelled by Eshwarappa are of serious nature, and appealed to the Governor to dismiss the state government and recommend President's Rule in Karnataka.

"The allegations levelled by Eshwarappa are serious in nature. The Governor should intervene and dismiss the government and recommend for President's rule (in Karnataka)," the Congress leader said.

Siddaramaiah termed the five-page letter by Eshwarappa as evidence of the ruling BJP's rampant corruption, nepotism and irregularities. "We are saying this from day one and now their own party cabinet ministers are endorsing the same view," he said.

Commending Eshwarappa's action to write to the Governor and central leaders of the party against the Chief Minister' style of functioning, Siddaramaiah said that for the first time in his political career, Eshwarappa has done a good job and has shown that the state's interest is more important than his personal political interest.

The leader of the opposition further said that the BJP should immediately respond to charges and uphold internal democracy in the party.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "You (Modi) had termed our government as 10 per cent Sarkar. Now that your own party Minister has submitted a detailed report on corruption to you, what ratings will you give to this government so that the people can make an informed decision in the coming elections?"

In another tweet, Siddaramaiah said, "Mr.@PMOIndia@narendramodi, change your famous slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' to 'Mai Bhi Khaunga, Tum Bhi Khao'... let the world know the true face of @BJPInida."

The Congress leader said that Eshwarappa has also cited corruption as the reason behind the state government's bankruptcy.

"@kseshwarappa has detailed in the letter that corruption is the reason for the government's bankruptcy and not #Covid19. This clearly indicates that while few powerful persons within the BJP are getting rich, people of Karnataka are becoming poor," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In his five-page letter to the Governor on Wednesday, Eshwarappa had alleged that Yediyurappa was grossly violating the Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 by sanctioning funds from the department headed by him.

Eshwarappa had also brought the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar told mediapersons on Thursday that either Yediyurappa should resign from his post, or he should sack Eshwarappa for levelling allegations against him.

--IANS

nbh/arm