K'taka Cong terms Kerala, Bengal poll results 'gamechanger'

Reacting to the results declared on Sunday for the polling held in five states, despite the dismal performance of the Congress party, Siddarmaiah said that people of West Bengal have shown the ruling BJP in the country 'its place' for their immoral political strategies.

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Buoyed by the victory of the Congress and the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, and Trinamool Congress retaining power in West Bengal, Karnataka leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah on Sunday described these election results as 'a new game' in the country.

"BJP has faced humiliation in West Bengal in spite of using money, muscle and power," he said.

According to him, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ignored all expert warnings related to Covid-19 and went ahead with elections by pressurising the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct elections in West Bengal in eight phases.

"This was nothing but a selfish move by the BJP, which only worsened the Covid scenario in the country," he alleged and added that both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should take the responsibility for the death of many innocent people due to Covid-19.

Congratulating West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee who was sworn in as Chief Minister for third time in a row, Siddaramaiah said "kudos to Mamata Banerjee for leading her party to victory in her state".

Applauding the DMK alliance led by its leader M.K. Stalin which trounced AIDMK alliance in Tamil Nadu and Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan which defeated United Democratic Front led by Congress to retain Kerala for second term, Siddaramaiah said that many congratulations to both Stalin and Vijayan for halting the Modi juggernaut in the South of Vindyas.

He added that be it assembly elections in five states or local body elections in Karnataka, people have given their mandate against the BJP in India.

