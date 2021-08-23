K'taka Congress backs murder accused ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that the party stands with former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was recently released on bail in connection with a murder case.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Kulkarni, Shivakumar said, "Vinay Kulkarni is a senior leader of the party and he knows the status of the case in the court. Everyone knows what the BJP leaders spoke before and during the elections. He might have lost the election. He is sad over the politicisation of the issue."