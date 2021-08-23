K'taka Congress backs murder accused ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that the party stands with former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was recently released on bail in connection with a murder case.
Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Kulkarni, Shivakumar said, "Vinay Kulkarni is a senior leader of the party and he knows the status of the case in the court. Everyone knows what the BJP leaders spoke before and during the elections. He might have lost the election. He is sad over the politicisation of the issue."
"Kulkarni has suffered during his jail term and he has shared his pain with me. He will join us in the party building activity in the future. His family, supporters and the Congress party are with him. The Congress stands with him. Kulkarni knows that he has not done anything wrong. I believe that he will get justice," Shivakumar added.
Commenting on BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal calling Rahul Gandhi a 'mad' person, Shivakumar said that Yatnal himself has gone mad and utters whatever comes to his mind just to be in the news.
--IANS
mka/arm