News
National
K'taka Congress leader caught browsing obscene messages during legislative session
K'taka Congress leader caught browsing obscene messages during legislative session
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 17:45:05hrs
>Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Prakash Rathod, member of the Congress in the Legislative Council in Karnataka, was caught browsing obscene messages while participating in ongoing seven-day legislative session, here on Friday.
