K'taka cops help student to reach exam centre, win hearts

Keerthi, an SSLC student, had reached the wrong examination centre on Monday. As the time for examination was nearing, she felt that she couldn't make it and started crying.

Hubli (Karnataka), July 20 (IANS) The act of policemen on duty in helping a girl student to reach the examination centre in Karnataka's Hubli has won many hearts.

She was supposed to reach Durgadevi school examination centre and somehow she landed at Lamington School.

Her cries were noticed by ASI V.S. Rayapura, Constable Shivu Lingadala and Home guard B.P. Totad, who were the policemen on duty near the examination centre.

When they inquired, the girl told them that she was supposed to give her exams at Durgadevi School centre and did not know how to reach there. ASI Rayapura, acting immediately, sent Constable Shivu Lingadala with her to the examination centre.

The girl reached the centre on time and wrote her exams.

The timely act of the policemen was appreciated by the public and senior officers.

