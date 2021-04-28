K'taka Devadasis urge govt to take over all private hospitals

Bengaluru, April 28 (IANS) The Karnataka Rajya Devadasi Mahileyara Vimochana Sangha (Karnataka State Devadasi Women's Liberation Organisation) demanded on Wednesday that the state government should take all the private hospitals under its control to provide free treatment to Covid infected persons in the state.

The organisation stated that the government allowing the private hospitals to have more say in treatment of Covid patients is resulting in chaos.

"Till the pandemic is over, the government should take over the control of the private hospitals and start giving treatment free of cost. Although the government is providing free treatment, it is not reaching all the people in the desired manner," the organisation said.

It also demanded that the government should take control of hotels, hostels and other residential facilities under to provide treatment for other diseases, which is also equally important.

"Already the government has announced financial assistance for these, but it is not reaching them the way it should have," the Devadasi body said.

Besides, the association also demanded that the state government should credit Rs 10,000 per month as monetary assistance for the next couple of months to the accounts of all Devadasi in order to help them survive during and after the lockdown period.

--IANS

