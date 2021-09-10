K'taka ends weekend curfew in border districts

The state-wide Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent and it has come down below 2 per cent in all the districts.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Thursday and orders were issued later in the evening.

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (IANS) The Karnataka government has ended the weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra following a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The expert committee had recommended weekend curfew in districts that recorded more than 2 per cent of Covid positivity.

The bordering districts especially, Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada which borders Kerala have also recorded less number of cases, as well as a low positivity rate.

The number has also decreased in Chamarajnagar and Hassan districts, where a large number of students and workers commuted from Kerala.

The state government had recently issued a circular for all educational institutions and companies to restrict the movement of people from Kerala.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada also issued a directive restricting the movements from and towards Kerala till October 31.

The state government has given authority to the respective District Commissioners to take a call on imposing weekend curfews and other measures based on the Covid situation.

However, night curfew will continue in the state including the border districts, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The government has also directed authorities of the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra to strengthen checkposts.

