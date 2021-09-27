K'taka farmer bodies to observe Bharat Bandh on Monday

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) Karnataka farmers' organisations across the state are all set to observe Bharat Bandh on Monday against new farm laws enacted by the Central government. The State Farmers' Association, Hasiru Sene, Sugar Cane Growers Association, Pranta Raita Sangha have given a call to observe total bandh in the state.

They have also given a call to block national highways and arterial roads in the cities across the state. The farmer organisations have also decided to take out massive rallies and observe complete bandh. However, many organisations have only extended moral support to the Bharat Bandh.

The state government has warned that in case of damage to public properties, state government-owned buses, the organisers will be held responsible.

The traffic in the heart of Bengaluru city is expected to be thrown out of gear on the first day of the week.

The opposition Congress, JD (S) parties have extended their support to the bandh. Cab service providers have decided to continue their services as per the situation. Dalit organisations, litterateurs, progressive thinkers have also extended their support and announced their participation.

Hotel owners, management of malls, businessmen, shop owners and management of schools and colleges have clarified that they won't be participating in the bandh.

Owners of private buses across the state have also decided to keep their services intact. The farmer organisations of all districts have given a call to observe bandh and make it a success.

Barring bank services, there will not be any major disruptions in the state, according to police. The government offices, schools and colleges will function as usual. The supplementary exams for SSLC (Class 10) students are also going to be held on Monday.

Considering the massive rally being organised in Bengaluru, as many as 6,000 policemen are deputed across the city.

A total of 40 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 20 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), 11 DCPs, 2 Additional Commissioners and one Joint Commissioner will be in the field and monitor the maintenance of Law and order in the city during the bandh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

If anyone is found to be forcing the business establishments to close or trouble vehicle riders, legal action will be initiated, he warned.

