K'taka farmers hold tractor rally, situation peaceful

Except for the coastal region, all over the state, farmers held tractor rallies after unfurling the national flag and singing the national anthem.

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the central farm laws in Delhi, farmers in Karnataka held a tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day. Similar rallies were held in all the district headquarters across the state.

The Karnataka farmers named their rally 'Jana Ganarajyotsava Parade' (People's Republic Parade).

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers from across the state took to the streets in various districts in their own private vehicles instead of driving into the city in their tractors as part of the 'Jana Ganarajyotsava Parade'.

More than 50 farmers' organisations, including Dalit bodies, and labour associations took part in the rallies. But the police largely succeeded in preventing them from entering the city limits of Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, local farmers accompanied by those coming from other parts of the state took out a rally from NICE Road junction to Hosakote Toll Junction on Kolar road. Similar module was adopted in every district of Karnataka, where local farmers brought their tractors, while those coming from nearby villages came in private vehicles.

--IANS

