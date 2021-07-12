K'taka farmers seek more price for giving up land

"As farmers are demanding higher rate for their land, the acquisition process has halted," admitted the official after state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa approved the Basava Kalyana Development Board action plan.

The action plan envisages building the mantapa in 101 acres of land at Basava Kalyan in the state's northern region, about 740 km from Bengaluru.

While philanthropists donated 11 acres of land free, the district authority acquired only 21 acres so far and the remaining 69 acres is yet to bought from farmers.

The Mantapa is being built at Basavakalyan taluk where the 12th century social reformer and poet Basavanna had set up the academy of mystics, saints and philosophers of the dominant Lingayat community.

The state government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the mantapa project, including Rs 200 crore in this fiscal (2021-22).

"The chief minister has directed the district officials to acquire the remaining land (69 acres) after negotiating the compensation with the farmers," said the official.

As part of the regional development, 76 of the 134 civil works have been completed and the remaining 58 works are pending.

"Soil testing on the site and other works are in progress. The authority has been told to finalise the detailed project report after completing the land acquisition process," said the official.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all walks of life were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane issues without restraint.

The mantapa worked to build a vibrant casteless, creedless society with full of human values propagated through vachanas.

