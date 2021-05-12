K'taka fishermen told to return as cyclone brews in Arabian Sea

Bengaluru: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea by May 16, the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday ordered Karnataka fishermen to return to the shore.
"The Coast Guard instructed Karnataka fishermen to return from the high seas, as the storm 'Tauktae' is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over east Arabian Sea by May 16," a Defence Ministry statement said.
The IMD on Tuesday predicted formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea later this week.
"The Indian fishing boats have also been warned not to venture into the sea in the wake of the IMD alert," said the statement.
Coast Guard ships and Dornier aircraft relayed the weather warning to fishermen at sea on very high frequency (VHF) channel and asked them to return to land.