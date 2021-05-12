K'taka fishermen told to return as cyclone brews in Arabian Sea

Bengaluru: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea by May 16, the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday ordered Karnataka fishermen to return to the shore.

"The Coast Guard instructed Karnataka fishermen to return from the high seas, as the storm 'Tauktae' is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over east Arabian Sea by May 16," a Defence Ministry statement said.