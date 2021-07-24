K'taka govt eases curbs in places of worship, allows amusement parks to reopen

However, permission was denied for large gatherings, jaatras, temple festivals, processions and congregations. Similarly, water sports, water related adventure activities have also not been allowed yet.

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Saturday further eased restrictions in places of worship and also allowed amusement parks and similar places to reopen from Sunday onwards.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member Secretary State Executive Committee, stated in the order that after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the state, permission has been given for additional activities in temples.

"Places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from July 25," the order stated. The temples were opened only for darshan all these days.

"Amusement parks and similar places permitted to reopen strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour," the order said.

Instructions in this regard have been given to Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police of all districts and other Departments and authorities.

