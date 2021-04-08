K'taka govt's 'inefficiency' behind transport workers' strike: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the state government's "inefficiency and false promises" are the primary reasons behind the indefinite strike call by the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League (KSRETL).

The normal life was disrupted across Karnataka due to the indefinite strike launched by the workers of the Karnataka road transport corporations, that entered the second day on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said: "Karnataka people are already fighting the Covid pandemic situation and now the ongoing strike by the KSRTEL employees has resulted in the further loss to the state. Inefficient and corrupt administration of the BJP-led Karnataka government is the sole reason for such a fiasco."

He said that the state government should hold discussions with the employees' union to provide amicable solutions and ensure relief to the passengers.

He added that the Karnataka government should have thought about the promises they had made during the last KSRTC employees' strike.

"False promises by the government are the reason behind the current fallout between the employees and government. Instead of solving the crisis through dialogue and discussions with the employees' union, the Karnataka government is trying to threaten the staff by allowing private buses and citing ESMA provisions," he alleged.

