  4. K'taka gram panchayat member booked for obscene text messages to minor girl

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 13th, 2021, 17:00:21hrs
Chikkaballapur, July 13 (IANS) The police have launched a search for a gram panchayat member charged with sending lewd text messages and images to a minor girl.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused Srinivasa, who is reportedly a member of Kammaguttahalli gram panchayat near Gudibande in Chikkaballapur district, and his friend Keshava.

The minor girl was given a mobile by her family to attend online classes. On the pretext of helping her getting a scholarship under a government scheme, the accused had taken her mobile number. The accused also called the minor girl late in the night and used vulgar language.

--IANS

