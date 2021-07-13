K'taka gram panchayat member booked for obscene text messages to minor girl

Chikkaballapur, July 13 (IANS) The police have launched a search for a gram panchayat member charged with sending lewd text messages and images to a minor girl.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused Srinivasa, who is reportedly a member of Kammaguttahalli gram panchayat near Gudibande in Chikkaballapur district, and his friend Keshava.