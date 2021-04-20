K'taka guv's presence in Covid meet irks both BJP, Congress

Just hours prior to the high profile meeting was to commence, Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister, K. S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday told reporters that he was stunned when he first heard the news about the Governor presiding over the meeting.

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai R. Vala deciding to preside over an all-party meeting to assess the Covid situation, has not only surprised the Opposition party, Congress but also the ruling party, BJP.

"Karnataka has an elected government and it is only that Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa is taken ill but he is attending crucial meetings virtually. It has 'stunned' me not surprised me, why all of a sudden Governor (Vala) has decided to preside over this meeting. What is the message he is trying to convey to the people," he wondered.

He added that as a minister, he does not have any qualms about the Governor taking stock of Covid situation or reviewing any issue but this kind of meeting certainly gives the wrong impression about the ruling party.

"This is the first time in the history of Karnataka something like this has happened, that too when the elected government is still functioning," he said.

While on its part, the principal opposition Congress party slammed the ruling BJP government in the state for allowing Governor Vajubhai Vala to preside over an all-party meeting on Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Congress hurled several questions in Kannada and also raised doubts about Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's administrative capabilities.

"What does it indicate when the Governor is called to address the all-party meeting? Isn't there an elected government in the state? Is the government incapable or is it part of the Yediyurappa Mukt BJP," Congress asked in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

The Congress also sought to know whether the state government has any capability to confront the opposition or has given up due to its inability to face the challenge?

The party also charged that the Yediyurappa government which lacks vision and commitment cannot protect the lives of people.

"All this while the Karnataka government was just visionless, now with the Governor taking centre stage, the ruling BJP has also conceded that it is a faceless too," the Congress alleged.

The all-party meeting is scheduled at 4.30 pm, which will be addressed by Vala. Chief Minister Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment for the relapsed Covid-19, will attend the meeting through video conference.

--IANS

nbh/skp/