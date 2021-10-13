K'taka HC orders fresh probe into minor rape case after POCSO court acquits accused

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka High Court set aside the order of the Chikkamagalur District Additional Sessions and POCSO Special Court acquitting a rape accused and ordered a fresh probe into the case.

The divisional bench headed by Justice G. Narender gave the order on Tuesday.

The prosecution had challenged the order of the Chikkamagalur District Additional Sessions and POCSO Special Court in the High Court. The prosecution contended that the lower court did not give a chance to verify necessary evidence in connection with the case. It has also been maintained that a DNA test of the accused was not conducted and the court did not allow evidence of the doctor who conducted a medical test of the victim.