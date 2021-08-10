K'taka HC reopens case against former minister Jarakiholi

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the reinvestigation of of Rs 5.2 crores cheque bounce case against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The case was closed by a local court in Chikkodi.

A single judge bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order directing reinvestigation of the matter since the day of the filing of the complaint.