K'taka High Court gives green signal for SSLC exams

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court Divisional Bench headed by Justice Nagaratna on Monday gave the green signal to the government for conducting SSLC exams in physical form by rejecting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted against it.

The Bench opined that it is not possible to pass everyone without an examination as it is detrimental to the interests of the students. The state has reported 1.45 % Covid positivity rate only, the second wave has ended and there is no report of a third wave of Covid infection, it added.