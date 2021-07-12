K'taka Home Minister Bommai, family bid tearful farewell to canine pet

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai bid a tearful adieu to his favourite Labrador 'Sunny' on Monday who died at his R.T. Nagar residence in Bengaluru.
The entire family mourned the death of Sunny, who had been part of the family for 14 years. The pet died due to age-related ailments.
Bommai's wife Chennamma, son Bharath, daughter-in-law Ibbani and daughter Aditi were in tears while conducting their pet's last rites at their farmhouse in Doddaballapur, on the outskirts of the city.
"The death of my pet today has caused extreme grief to me and it feels like I have lost a family member. The bond developed by the pet with the family, guests and visitors can't be forgotten," Bommai said.
--IANS
