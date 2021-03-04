K'taka Home Minister lays out plan for improved policing

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government was mulling over restructuring police stations due to rise in population as well as keeping exponential growth of Bengaluru in mind.

Responding to a question by JD (S) MLC H M Ramesh Gowda in the Legislative Council during the question hour here, the Home Minister maintained that the state government had already constituted a police stations delimitation committee headed by Bengaluru City police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, which is expected to give its report in next eight or ten days.

"The delimination exercise in necessary in the wake of Bengaluru city growing exponentially, while at the same time some areas that fall under few police stations have become densely populated. Hence, the state government thought of changing the present jurisdiction of police stations in Bengaluru," he explained.

He added that besides population even vehicular population has increased over the last few years and about 110 villages were added to Bengaluru civic body in a couple of years ago.

Arguing that people-friendly policing was needed for the hour, the minister maintained that several measures are being taken to improve traffic situation in the city as well.

"We have identified 12 high-density corridors where multi-level car parking, skywalks, road expansion and other works are being carried out to ease the flow of traffic," he said.

--IANS

nbh/rt