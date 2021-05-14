K'taka Home Minister turns constituency home into Covid care centre

Bengaluru, May 14 (IANS) Karnataka's Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over his house in his assembly constituency for use as a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

The house, located at Shiggaon in Haveri district, can accommodate 50 Covid patients, and is being equipped with oxygen supply.

Along with the necessary medical equipment, the beds have been placed on the verandah. 50 oxygen concentrators are to be installed at each bedside to supply oxygen to the patients.