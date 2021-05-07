K'taka hospital asks 24 COVID patients to shift due to oxygen shortage

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): As India health infrastructure crumbles amid the massive spike of coronavirus cases, 24 COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Karnataka's Chickmagalur were asked to be ready to shift due to an oxygen shortage on Thursday.



According to Vijay Kumar, MD of Ashraya hospital, two patients have already shifted to another hospital.

"24 COVID-19 patients have been asked to be ready to shift from Ashraya Hospital to other hospitals in Chickamagalur due to oxygen shortage. Two have already shifted to other hospitals," said Vijay Kumar, MD, Ashraya hospital.

He added, "We are trying our level best to provide oxygen to patients, we need to get required oxygen from Bhadravati. We are waiting, at present we are facing a shortage of oxygen, that is why we have asked patients to be ready. We also informed additional drug controller," Kumar added.

In light of the dangerously rising cases, Karantaka Chief Minister on Thursday announced a two-week covid curfew.

As many as 49,058 new COVID-19 cases, 328 deaths and 18,943 discharges were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 17,90,104, including 17,212 deaths and 5,17,075 active cases. (ANI)

