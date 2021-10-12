K'taka issues circular to conduct special puja to avoid third Covid wave

The Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf, Shashikala Jolle, said on Tuesday that two waves of Covid have caused immense loss of lives across the world.

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) The Karnataka government has issued a circular to all the temples in the state to conduct a special puja on October 15 on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami to avoid a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for the general well-being of the people of the state.

The experts have warned that a third Covid wave may have adverse effect on children. Against this backdrop, the department has issued a circular to all the temples coming under the Muzrai department to conduct a special puja on October 15.

The festival of Vijaya Dashami symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and the scriptures have said that on this auspicious day, if goddess Bhagavathi is worshipped, there will be general well-being of the people, she said.

She also clarified that the state government has not received any proposal to prescribe a dress code for temples. If at all it is discussed in the Dharmika Parishath, the details will be obtained and verified, she added.

The minister also announced the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission recommendations at a cost of Rs 20 crores, which would help 37,000 employees of the Muzrai department, especially the priests.

She said that the department is contemplating developing an app with an integrated management system wherein all the information regarding major temples in the state will be available for the devotees.

