K'taka legislature session to begin from Monday

The session is considered as prestigious on both sides as this is the first legislative session after the new CM-led government took charge. It is also equally important for the Congress as Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar to show making an impact by attacking the ruling party on various issues.

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) The ruling BJP under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka as well as opposition parties Congress and JD (S) are getting ready for the legislative session starting from Monday.

Meanwhile, another main opposition party JD(S) leader, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is ready with facts that he has gathered during his statewide tours in the recent past to question the ruling party.

The legislative session will be held for 10 days between September 13 and 24.

The opposition is likely to raise issues on inflation, floods, reduction in the quantity of food for ration card holders, Mysuru gang rape, law and order and the Covid crisis. The opposition is also preparing to raise the contentious caste census report. However, there is dissent within the Congress on the issue as many leaders are not happy with raking up the issue.

The opposition is also ready to shame the ruling BJP on statements of its ministers and MLA's regarding the Mysuru gang rape, where they blamed the victim for the incident.

Earlier, Bommai defended the ruling BJP in the session against criticism by the opposition when former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was in-charge. The political circles in the state as well as in New Delhi, which is keenly watching Karnataka developments, will observe how Bommai is going to defend the ruling party against the opposition leader Siddaramaiah, former speaker Ramesh Kumar, senior Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Bhyregowda, KPCC President Shivakumar.

The opposition is all set to launch stringent criticism on the ruling government and gather momentum to go before the people as the next Assembly elections are only 19 months away. The by-elections of two Assembly constituencies and Zilla and Taluk panchayat elections are scheduled to be held soon.

On the other hand, Bommai is confident after launching signature programmes like giving scholarships to the children of farmers and management of Covid crisis in the state by initiating strict action. However, Bommai has to face tough questions on the implementation of Mekedatu, Kalasa Banduri and Mahadayi projects.

Ruling BJP will have Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation J.C. Madhu Swamy, known for his abilities to tackle opposition earlier, to defend the ruling BJP government. Earlier, he chose not to raise his voice in the Assembly, being upset over the handling of things by Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa will now have to attend the session as the MLA and sources said he will attend the session.

