K'taka lone woman minister gets clear roads to reach Raj Bhavan in time

The distance between the Kempe Gowda International Airport, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, to the Raj Bhavan is 34 km and it takes no less than an hour to an hour and a half to cover it amid reasonable traffic density.

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle, who was sworn in as the sole woman minister in Karnataka's Basavraj Bommai government on Wednesday, saw traffic cleared for her from the airport to the Raj Bhavan, enabling her to make the trip in 30 minutes and reach in time for the ceremony.

Jolle, a Lingayat, was among the many 29 ministers who were sworn in as part of new Chief Minister Bommai's cabinet.

She was in New Delhi and took a morning flight to Bengaluru, landing exactly 30 minutes before the swearing-in ceremony was to start, and as a result, her speedy trip was facilitated.

A two-time legislator from Nippani, a town on the Maharastra border in Karnataka's sugar and tobacco belt in Belagavi district, Jolle had been inducted as a cabinet minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa government in 2019.

Bommai was sworn-in as new Chief Minister on July 28 after his BJP's aging mascot, Yediyurappa was asked to vacate the CM's seat by the party high command after he completed two years in office on July 26.

--IANS

nbh/vd