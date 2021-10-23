K'taka man commits suicide along with 4 children after wife dies of black fungus

Belagavi, Oct 23 (IANS) Unable to bear the pain of his wife's death due to black fungus, a man in Belagavi district of Karnataka, consumed poison along with his four children on Saturday.

The incident took place in Boragal village under Hukkeri taluk. The deceased were identified as Gopala Hadimani (46), his children - Sowmya Hadimani (19), Shwetha Hadimani (16), Saakshi Hadimani (11) and Srujan Hadimani (8).