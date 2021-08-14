K'taka man ends life after blackmail, 4 arrested

The deceased was identified as Supreeth from Hassan. According to police, Supreeth, who worked as a clerk, consumed poison at a lodge in Bengaluru on Friday. He left a note alleging that four youths extorted money from him after capturing a private moment with his girl friend on their mobile.

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Four youths have been taken into custody in Karnataka after a 32-year-old man killed himself after being blackmailed, the police told on Saturday.

The video was captured when Supreeth was having a private moment at a hill near Arsikere town in Hassan district. After shooting the video, the gang of four blackmailers approached Supreeth and started extorting money.

They threatened to make the video go viral on social media if he failed to pay up. As the victim started paying money, the gang's demand increased. They also forced him to share the number of his girlfriend.

Stressed over the development, Supreeth came down to Bengaluru and ended his life. The police in Upparpet rounded up the accused and further investigations were underway.

