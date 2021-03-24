K'taka Min for ban on large gatherings to contain Covid

"I appeal to all district administrations across the state not to allow religious fairs, entertainment events or political rallies to prevent large gatherings, which turn into super spreaders of the virus," Sudhakar told reporters here.

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Alarmed over surging Covid cases, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday called for ban on large gatherings at religious and public functions across the state to contain the pandemic.

In a message through his Twitter account, the Minister also urged religious heads, seers of mutts and Kannada film stars not to hold public functions for a month to avoid large gatherings to reduce positive cases.

"The positive rate in the state has touched 2.12 per cent due to spurt in cases though the case fatality rate is at 0.52 per cent, with 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, including 7 in Bengaluru," said Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession.

With 2,298 new cases registered on Tuesday after 4 months, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,75,955, including 16,886 active cases, while recoveries are 9,44,589, with 995 patients discharged during the day.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 1,398 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,21,236, including 11,520 active cases.

"The need of the hour is to restrict public activities to prevent adverse reactions and control the situation from going out of hand. Every citizen has to follow the guidelines like wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing and wash hands regularly for reducing the cases," Sudhakar said.

As many Kannada film stars going around the state to promote their films and attract huge crowds at theatres and public places, the minister advised them to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour and tell their fans to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to contain the virus spread.

