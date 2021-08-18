K'taka minister acts against arbitrary transfers in health department

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday issued an order directed at making counselling mandatory for transfer of medical officials and other staff in the health and family welfare department. The order puts an end to arbitrary transfers that were happening througout the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act, 2011, says that all transfers of medical officials and other staff in the health and family welfare department must happen through counselling. The Act exempts administrative positions from counselling and the transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the health minister.

"No other transfer proposals should be taken up. In case if anyone violates the order, all staff concerned will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action," K. Sudhakar warned citing the order.

Employees who are battling serious illness or are on the verge of retirement, having less than two years of service, 40 per cent or more physically handicapped, widows, husband and wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in two months. The Act will also be recommended accordingly, said the Minister.

The Act regarding the transfer had been passed in 2011 and rules for it have been framed. The Act has also been amended once in 2017.

This decision will not only ensure transparency and discipline in transfers of medical officials and other staff but also prevent corruption and arbitrary transfers which negatively impact the functioning of the health department and delivery of healthcare services to the people, Sudhakar tweeted.

Senior specialists, specialists, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, senior Medical Officer, general duty Medical Officer, Chief Dental Health Officer, senior Dental Health Officer and Dental Health Officer can be transferred by the Commissioner of the health department. Group B, C and D staff can be transferred by the Department Director and the same applies to the AYUSH department.

--IANS

mka/khz/bg