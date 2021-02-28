K'taka minister appeals to CM for reservation to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for reservation to the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, saying that there are a lot of sub-sects in the community and reservation is necessary to ensure social justice.



"There are many marginalised sub-sects such as Kumbara and Hadapa in Veerashaiva-Lingayat community who don't have MPs or MLAs, or the strength to stage an agitation. It is my opinion that the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community should be included in the 2A category. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take an appropriate decision," Nirani was quoted in a statement.

He further mentioned other communities like Halumatha and Valmiki, who have been demanding reservation and said, "The Social Welfare department will have to consider their demand and finally the cabinet will make a decision after studying the pros and cons."

He also hit out at former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar saying that the Congress leader is free to act as per his wish.

"We are all united in the agitation seeking quota for our community. I am not as big a leader as former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar. Let him take the leadership role and lead the agitation, we will do whatever we could at the government level," Nirani said. (ANI)

