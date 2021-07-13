K'taka MP takes up Mandya tour amid illegal mining row

The visit is expected to become a flash point between her and JD(S) workers as she is at loggerheads with former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy over the safety of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam due to alleged illegal mining in the area.

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding illegal mining, Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka, on Tuesday began a two-day tour of the parliamentary constituency she represents.

Sumalatha, who had earlier visited the Baby Hills region where illegal mining is said to be taking place, is scheduled to visit the KRS Dam on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy had earlier commented that Sumalatha should sleep at the entrance to the KRS Dam to ensure its safety. The statement was condemned widely with Sumalatha vowing that she would continue to fight against illegal mining.

While Mandya district is considered to be a bastion of the JD(S), Sumalatha had sprung a surprise in the last Lok Sabha elections by defeating Kumaraswamy's son with a handsome margin.

