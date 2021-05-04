K'taka MP to procure 2000 litre oxygen daily for her constituency

She announced this on her Twitter account by posting a two-page note in Kannada.

Mandya (Karnataka), May 4 (IANS) Reacting to reports about Mandya district facing an oxygen shortage, Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said here on Tuesday that she would be donating 2000 litres of liquid oxygen as a philanthropic gesture.

According to the note, Sumalatha said that funds to procure 2000 litres would be arranged in her own personal capacity and not through her MP funds. "Though, I am eligible to fund this through my MP funds, I have decided to pay it from my own pocket," she said.

She said that the district's total requirement of oxygen stands at 3000 litres at this juncture and her contribution to this would be 2000 litres on a daily basis.

The MP said that she was already in talks with various stakeholders for setting up a 13,000 litre oxygen storage plant in Mandya keeping a possible third Covid wave in mind.

"Third wave will be more harsher and at that point of time Mandya alone would require around 13,000 litres of liquid oxygen. At that point of time, we cannot be running around like we are doing today. We need to have a proper plan in place to fight this dreaded virus," she said.

Sumalatha said there is no dearth of funds to procure medical equipment or medicines or anything that is required by the district administration as the Union government had released

Rs 10 crore for Mandya under the National Disaster Response Fund.

"Besides this there is also Rs 2.5 crore lying unutilised in the District Mineral Funds. We can utilise these funds for the welfare of the people of Mandya," she explained.

According to the official data, the district has 30,655 positive cases with a recovery rate of 80.6 per cent while 216 persons died in the district till April 2.

Her two-page letter on Twitter assumes significance in the wake of her political opponents, primarily Janata Dal (S) leaders, having launched a campaign against her on social media by posting 'Missing Person' advertisements.

--IANS

nbh/bg