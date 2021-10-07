K'taka: Outgoing British envoy expresses gratitude towards Ashwatha Narayana for cooperation in collaborative engagements

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): The outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana for his cooperation in various collaborative engagements.



In a meeting held here at Vikasa Soudha today, Pilmore-Bedford and Narayana held a discussion on the collaborative engagements in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development.

The meeting served as a farewell to the British envoy who is scheduled to head back to the UK.

Notably, back in October 2019, Pilmore-Bedford and Narayana had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration- Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Waste Management, and Traffic Congestion.

Besides, they had also launched the 'Go Global' programme two years back to support early-stage tech startups and initiated discussions to set up regulatory sandboxes in collaboration.

During Pilmore-Bedford's tenure, the companies from Britain participated in the technical flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit- BTS' in large numbers.

Katy Budge, Minister Counsellor, British High Commission, New Delhi, was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

