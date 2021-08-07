K'taka police arrest inter-state arms dealer, 3 local purchasers

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) Karnataka City Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted inter-state illegal weapon dealers gang and arrested four persons in this connection. The police have recovered country made guns, rifles and bullets from the arrested accused persons.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, CCB stated that, the police have arrested the kingpin Ayaz Ulla (30) and recovered two country made pistols from him. After further investigations, the police have also taken Syed Siraj Ahamad (42), Mohammad Ali alias Shira (32) and Arun Kumara alias Long Kumara (26), who purchased guns from the accused. Three country made pistols, rifles and 19 live bullets were recovered from them.