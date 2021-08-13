K'taka Police bust fake marks card racket, 2 held

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Karnataka Police City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted a fake marks cards racket here and arrested two persons.

According to Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner (Crime), the accused sold marks cards of the reputed universities in the country to failed candidates.

The accused would provide fake marks cards to failed students and to those who remained absent from the exams. The fake marks cards were provided for B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, M.Com and other courses within four months, said police.