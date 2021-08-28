K'taka Police cracks jewellery store shootout & dacoity case, 6 arrested

The miscreants, who entered the Amruth Gold and Silver Palace in the pretext of customers, had closed the rolling shutter and robbed gold jewels. While escaping they shot a passerby youth Chandru in the head and killed him.

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 28 (IANS) Karnataka Police have cracked the sensational shoot out and dacoity case that took place in Mysuru on August 23 and arrested six persons, the police said on Saturday.

The incident had taken place in broad daylight in a crowded place on the main road and had shocked the city and the state. The police department came under fire from all directions in the backdrop of the case.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and formed five special squads to nab the culprits. The special teams travelled across various states of north India and tracked the dacoits.

The investigations revealed that two persons known to the victim, one residing in Mysuru and another in Bengaluru had given 'supari' to rob the jewel store in the backdrop of a business rivalry. The supari was given to the accused from north India.

Director General and IGP Praveen Sood stated that the special teams have travelled round the clock across various states of north India. The teams nabbed the accused from West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra. The two persons were secured in Mysuru and Bengaluru on Friday.

The local businessmen who conspired the crime had criminal antecedents. They had served jail sentences and given 'supari' to loot the jewel store. The police department had announced Rs 5 lakh reward for the investigating team.

The accused arrested in various states will be produced before the local courts and then will be brought to Mysuru for further investigations, the police said.

